US Imposes Sanctions on Major Iranian Crypto Exchanges

·30·Economy
US Imposes Sanctions on Major Iranian Crypto Exchanges

As part of its ongoing campaign against the Iranian government, the US Department of the Treasury has blacklisted several major crypto exchanges in the country, including Nobitex, considered the largest platform. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that the platforms Nobitex, Wallex, Bitpin, and Ramzinex, along with their executives, have been added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. Coindesk.com reports this. reports .

Under this decision, any US entity or individual using the USD financial system is prohibited from providing financial services to these platforms. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the department has seized nearly $1 billion in crypto assets from exchanges and wallets since the conflict with Iran began.

Bessent noted that as Iran's economy faces a crisis, the regime is using digital technologies for corrupt purposes, such as evading sanctions and moving funds out of the country. According to him, the current economic turmoil in Iran indicates the success of the "maximum pressure" campaign pursued by President Trump.

The official statement alleges that the Nobitex exchange was involved in terrorist activities, sanctions evasion attempts, and transactions linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Additionally, the exchange is accused of facilitating the transfer of assets out of the country after US bombings began earlier this year.

Furthermore, the Department of the Treasury warned of sanction risks associated with "toll" payments demanded by Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including payments in fiat currency, digital assets, or charitable contributions. These measures are part of the US policy of broad economic restrictions against Iran.

USIranCryptoSanctionsNobitex
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