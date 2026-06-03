SEC Declares Digital Assets a Strategic Priority Through 2030

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has elevated digital assets to the level of its strategic priorities. The agency aims to ensure regulatory clarity regarding blockchain technologies, tokenization, and crypto market infrastructure through 2030. These changes are reflected in the draft Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2026–2030, announced on Tuesday. Cointelegraph.com reports .

The document allocates a separate section for digital assets and distributed ledger technologies (DLT), alongside investor protection and capital formation. Led by Chairman Paul Atkins, the agency plans to establish a robust legal foundation for digital assets through a rational and consistent approach. According to the SEC, blockchain and crypto technologies have the potential to fundamentally transform American financial infrastructure.

The Strategic Plan acknowledges that the growth of digital assets has outpaced existing regulations and calls for increased legal certainty for market participants. Tokenized offerings and on-chain financial infrastructure are also highlighted as areas supported by the SEC. The document emphasizes that custody, trading, and staking services must operate under appropriate oversight without excessive or conflicting requirements.

Another key priority is clarifying the jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This issue has long been one of the main challenges in regulating digital assets in the U.S. The two agencies have already signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation, facilitating information sharing in the context of new technologies.