The energy sector of our country and its production indicators are currently the focus of attention for economic analysts and the general public. Assessing the current state of the national energy system, renowned economist Otabek Bakirov highlighted deepening crisis signs and accelerating decline rates in the sector. The latest official statistical reports (April results) also clearly confirm a downturn in key areas of the industry.

Key losses and decline figures in the energy sector

A series of decline indicators were recorded in production and subsoil resource extraction. The breakdown by sector is as follows:

Natural gas volume: In just one month, natural gas extraction volumes decreased by another 700 million cubic meters , bringing the total indicator down to 3 billion cubic meters. Most concerningly, the total decline since the beginning of this year amounts to 2.4 billion cubic meters .

Coal industry: This sector experienced the sharpest decline — coal extraction volumes fell by nearly 3 times , dropping to just 200,000 tons.

Other indicators in the raw materials sector: Additionally, during the reporting period, oil extraction dropped to 51,700 tons, and gas condensate production fell to 77,000 tons.

Impact on processing and general industry

Raw material shortages have inevitably had a negative impact on the finished goods production and processing chain. Specifically, diesel fuel production fell to 100,100 tons, while electricity generation, a key driver of the economy, declined to 6.9 billion kWh .

The overall picture of these processes is presented in the table below:

Product / Sector Current April Indicator Decline Rate / Status Natural Gas 3 billion m³ Decreased by 700 million m³ in one month Coal 200,000 tons Decreased 3-fold Diesel Fuel 100,100 tons Decline recorded Electricity 6.9 billion kWh Rapid decline observed

Against the backdrop of this downturn in the energy sector, the growth rate of the country's overall industrial production has also slowed. The indicator fell from 8% in March of this year to 7.8% by the end of April.

Analysts and experts are seriously questioning whether the promises and timelines set by sector officials regarding the 'rapid stabilization of the system' will actually materialize.

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