Bitcoin Price Falls Below $67,000: Market Fear Intensifies

·52·Economy
Bitcoin Price Falls Below $67,000: Market Fear Intensifies

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to decline, sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has dropped to its lowest level in two months. Analysts expect a "relief bounce" in the market soon. The Cryptic Trades analytical account on X highlighted a sharp drop in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Cointelegraph.com reports this.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index evaluates market participant sentiment on a scale of 1 to 100 based on various indicators. On Wednesday, the index fell to 11/100, indicating "extreme fear" among investors. This is the lowest reading since April 5 of this year.

Analysts note that market activity is currently low, social media interest has waned, and overall sentiment has turned negative. However, historical experience suggests that periods of maximum fear often lay the groundwork for price recoveries. Therefore, some experts remain optimistic about Bitcoin in the long term.

Interestingly, Bitcoin has lagged behind the US stock market in recent weeks. Although the S&P 500 index closed at another record high on Tuesday, the crypto market remains under pressure. Bitcoin's drop below the $67,000 level has forced many traders to take precautionary measures.

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