US Treasury Secretary Issues Statement on Bitcoin Reserve and CLARITY Act

In his report to Senate members, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that work is rapidly progressing on establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a digital asset fund. This initiative, championed by President Donald Trump, sees the Treasury Department taking all necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the 2025 executive order. According to Bessent, despite the new technology and complex processes involved, a robust system is being built based on best practices. Cointelegraph.com reports .

Currently, the US government holds 328,372 Bitcoins, valued at approximately USD 215 billion at current exchange rates. These reserves have been accumulated primarily through government-seized crypto assets. While members of Congress seek to legally solidify this process, some states, such as Texas, have already passed legislation to establish state-level crypto reserves.

Scott Bessent also addressed the CLARITY Act, a bill regulating the digital asset market. This legislation aims to create a clear legal framework for stablecoins and digital assets in the US. The Treasury Secretary emphasized that the passage of this document is critical for the US financial system and urged everyone to support it.

According to reports, the White House administration plans to pass this bill through the Senate during the summer months of this year. While President Donald Trump's advisors aim to hold the signing ceremony by July 4, some senators anticipate the process could extend into August. This move is expected to further strengthen the US position in the global crypto market.