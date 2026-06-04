Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian Scammers

·31·Economy
Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian Scammers

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it has frozen over $3 million in funds as part of a global operation targeting cyber fraud networks in Southeast Asia. This action was carried out during "Disruption Week," organized by the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice. Cointelegraph.com reports .

Tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Starlink also participated in the operation alongside Coinbase. As a result of the collaboration, servers and hosting infrastructure belonging to fraud networks were dismantled, and over 1.4 million social media and email accounts were blocked. Several individuals were arrested by the Royal Thai Police.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, investment fraud and so-called "pig butchering" schemes remain among the fastest-growing types of crime. In 2025, losses incurred by Americans from crypto and AI-related scams exceeded $11 billion.

Coinbase representatives note that unlike traditional financial systems, blockchain technology provides law enforcement with a transparent and immutable history of every transaction. This serves as a crucial tool in tracking and halting illicit financial flows.

The fight against fraud infrastructure has intensified globally this year. While the U.S. government froze over $701 million in crypto assets in April, an international operation led by Dubai Police resulted in 276 arrests and the closure of nine major fraud centers.

CoinbaseCryptocurrencyBlockchainFraudInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO WaveToday, 08:13Mobiuz Sold for $351 MillionToday, 07:50Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5Today, 05:33Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars LiquidatedToday, 02:36Israel Tax Authority Dissatisfied with Voluntary Cryptocurrency DisclosuresToday, 23:18Revolut Plans to Launch Stablecoins by Opening US BankToday, 22:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate forecast to rise on May 12