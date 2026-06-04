Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian Scammers

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it has frozen over $3 million in funds as part of a global operation targeting cyber fraud networks in Southeast Asia. This action was carried out during "Disruption Week," organized by the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice. Cointelegraph.com reports .

Tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Starlink also participated in the operation alongside Coinbase. As a result of the collaboration, servers and hosting infrastructure belonging to fraud networks were dismantled, and over 1.4 million social media and email accounts were blocked. Several individuals were arrested by the Royal Thai Police.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, investment fraud and so-called "pig butchering" schemes remain among the fastest-growing types of crime. In 2025, losses incurred by Americans from crypto and AI-related scams exceeded $11 billion.

Coinbase representatives note that unlike traditional financial systems, blockchain technology provides law enforcement with a transparent and immutable history of every transaction. This serves as a crucial tool in tracking and halting illicit financial flows.

The fight against fraud infrastructure has intensified globally this year. While the U.S. government froze over $701 million in crypto assets in April, an international operation led by Dubai Police resulted in 276 arrests and the closure of nine major fraud centers.