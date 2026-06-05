Exchange Rates Announced for June 8
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• The euro rose by 75.18 UZS to 14,024.34 UZS.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 8, 2026. According to it, the US dollar rose by 52.23 UZS to 12,049.44 UZS.
• The euro rose by 75.18 UZS to 14,024.34 UZS.
• The Russian ruble rose by 2.4 UZS to 163.92 UZS.
• The pound sterling rose by 102.72 UZS to 16,224.57 UZS.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.28 UZS to 75.33 UZS.
• The Swiss franc rose by 106.79 UZS to 15,295.05 UZS.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 9.53 UZS to 1,780.70 UZS.
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