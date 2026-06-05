Exchange Rates Announced for June 8

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 8, 2026. According to it, the US dollar rose by 52.23 UZS to 12,049.44 UZS.

• The euro rose by 75.18 UZS to 14,024.34 UZS.

• The Russian ruble rose by 2.4 UZS to 163.92 UZS.

• The pound sterling rose by 102.72 UZS to 16,224.57 UZS.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.28 UZS to 75.33 UZS.

• The Swiss franc rose by 106.79 UZS to 15,295.05 UZS.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 9.53 UZS to 1,780.70 UZS.