US Congress Members May Be Banned from Using Prediction Markets

·36·Economy
US Congress Members May Be Banned from Using Prediction Markets

Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce new restrictions on prediction markets into a bill banning congressmen from trading stocks. This initiative emerged against the backdrop of lawmakers reconsidering their right to bet on election or state policy outcomes. Cointelegraph.com reports .

Bryan Steil, Chairman of the House Administration Committee, intends to introduce relevant amendments to bill H.R.7008. According to Bloomberg Government, Steil expects to put the document to a vote in the coming months. The new rules will combine restrictions on stock trading with new bans on the use of prediction markets.

According to Steil's proposal, prediction markets will not be completely banned for congressmen, but certain types of contracts will be restricted. For example, betting on the outcomes of sports or entertainment events like the Super Bowl will be allowed, but trading in contracts related to elections or economic policy may be restricted.

These actions come amid growing discussions around platforms like Polymarket. According to a Politico report, it was discovered that over $2.5 million was transferred to social media bloggers to promote the platform through accounts linked to Polymarket's Marketing Director, Matthew Modabber.

Currently, US legislation does not have clear rules on how congressmen interact with prediction markets. Bryan Steil emphasizes that this measure is not aimed at criticizing the product itself, but at establishing ethical and financial boundaries for lawmakers.

USACongressPolymarketInvestmentEconomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Visa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin SettlementsVisa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin SettlementsYesterday, 15:16How Low Could Bitcoin Drop If It Loses the $60,000 LevelHow Low Could Bitcoin Drop If It Loses the $60,000 LevelYesterday, 13:10Bitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network GlitchBitcoin Price Drops Below $62,000 Amid Zcash Network GlitchYesterday, 12:12Forward Industries Transfers $32 Million in SOL After $1 Billion LossForward Industries Transfers $32 Million in SOL After $1 Billion LossYesterday, 11:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced