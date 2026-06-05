Visa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin Settlements

·27·Economy
Visa and Brale Are Testing Private Stablecoin Settlements

Payment giant Visa is exploring the possibility of executing institutional stablecoin settlements via blockchain networks with privacy features. This project is being implemented in collaboration with the Canton Network, supported by infrastructure company Brale and major Wall Street financial institutions. The testing process utilizes the SBC stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar and issued by Brale. According to Cointelegraph.com reports .

This initiative is a logical continuation of Visa's experiments with USDC on the Ethereum network, which began in 2021. However, unlike open blockchains, the new project is aimed at banks and market infrastructure providers seeking to achieve on-chain efficiency without disclosing information about transaction participants, positions, and cash flows to the public.

According to an S&P Global Ratings report, although global stablecoin issuance has already exceeded $300 billion, the primary demand remains linked to crypto trading. Experts predict that stablecoins will begin to be widely used in securities trading and cross-border payments once regulatory rules under the GENIUS Act draft are finalized.

The Canton network, developed by Digital Asset, unites giants such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that transaction details are visible only to participants and authorized regulators. This allows financial institutions to execute fast and programmable settlements while maintaining strict control over confidential data.

S&P Global analysts note that the widespread adoption of stablecoins could impact banks' revenue from payment services in the long term and shift retail deposit flows in favor of wholesale balances. Nevertheless, Visa and its partners continue to work on integrating this technology into the traditional financial system.

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