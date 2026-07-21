Squares filled with fans after World Cup left covered in trash (video)

·70·World
Squares filled with fans after World Cup left covered in trash (video)

Thousands of fans gathered in squares across various Spanish cities to watch the World Cup final on big screens. After the Spanish national team was declared the champion, fans celebrated the victory in the streets and squares for a long time.

However, once the celebration ended, the areas where people had gathered were covered in plastic bottles, paper cups, food scraps, and various household waste. Videos showing this situation spread widely on social media, sparking heated discussions among users. While some criticized the fans' irresponsible behavior, others noted that such scenes are common after large public events.

After the crowds dispersed, municipal services were deployed to the areas, and within a short time, they cleaned the squares and streets, restoring order. Footage of this process also went viral on social media.

World CupSpainFansEnvironmentCleanup
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