New massive strikes on Ukraine: People killed in Odesa

On July 20, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive strikes on several Ukrainian regions during the day, including Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk. The attacks resulted in civilian deaths and numerous injuries.

Zamin.uz Presents the destruction and latest details from various regions of Ukraine.

Attack on Odesa and casualties on the 'Golden Leo' vessel

According to local authorities, the daytime strikes on Odesa hit civilian infrastructure and enterprises.

Casualties: According to preliminary data, 3 people were killed , and 6 other citizens were injured (two of them were hospitalized, one is in serious condition).

Damage: Equipment at a civilian enterprise caught fire, and a gas pipeline was damaged.

At the same time, updated information was released regarding the missile strike on July 19 on the 'Golden Leo' vessel, which was carrying grain under the Guinea-Bissau flag in the Black Sea:

During search and rescue operations, the bodies of all 10 deceased were found (including a Ukrainian pilot and foreign crew members).

8 crew members had been rescued and evacuated to shore earlier.

Hospital shelled in Kherson, food enterprise in Zaporizhzhia

Kherson region: An artillery attack targeted a local hospital. According to the regional prosecutor's office, 7 people were injured — including a doctor, nurses, technical staff, and 2 visitors.

Zaporizhzhia city: A drone attack damaged a food industry enterprise, injuring 4 people. Also, a strike with guided aerial bombs (KAB) in the morning resulted in 1 person killed, 5 people injured, and the destruction of residential and non-residential buildings.

Pavlohrad hit by guided aerial bombs for the first time

Strikes on the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in 2 people killed, 15 people injured (including a 1-year-old girl ). Multi-story buildings and cars were damaged in the city.

Mykola Lukashuk, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, noted that the city of Pavlohrad, for the first time in its history, was targeted by guided aerial bombs. Previously used mainly against settlements near the front line, these heavy weapons now pose a threat to cities further behind the front.

Summary of the consequences of the latest attacks