Killer in 'Black Dolphin' colony gets married

·59·World
Killer in 'Black Dolphin' colony gets married

Ilnaz Galyaviev, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the armed attack on a school in Kazan, has officially married in the 'Black Dolphin' colony, one of Russia's strictest penal institutions.

According to Russian media reports, his spouse is an 18-year-old journalism student living in Moscow. The marriage ceremony was formalized in accordance with current legislation at the colony located in Sol-Iletsk, Orenburg Oblast.

It is noted that, according to the rules of the Russian penal system, prisoners serving life sentences have the right to marry. However, meetings for them are strictly limited, and the couple can only meet once a year.

This news sparked widespread discussion on social media. While some users were surprised by the situation, others pointed out that current legislation allows even convicts to retain certain rights regarding their personal lives.

The groom is putting a wedding ring on the bride's finger.
Ilnaz GalyavievBlack DolphinRussiaCrimeMarriage
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Death of a 150-year-old shark surprises scientistsDeath of a 150-year-old shark surprises scientistsToday, 14:36Man who walked a goat on Red Square jailed for 5 days (video)Man who walked a goat on Red Square jailed for 5 days (video)Today, 14:27Ferry capsizes in Guyana: 27 dead, 83 missingFerry capsizes in Guyana: 27 dead, 83 missingToday, 14:25Daniel Ortega says there will be no more elections in NicaraguaDaniel Ortega says there will be no more elections in NicaraguaToday, 14:20Messi's sincere gesture once again won the hearts of fans (video)Messi's sincere gesture once again won the hearts of fans (video)Today, 14:13US Considers Requiring $100,000 Bond from Green Card ApplicantsUS Considers Requiring $100,000 Bond from Green Card ApplicantsToday, 13:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?