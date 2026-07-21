Killer in 'Black Dolphin' colony gets married

Ilnaz Galyaviev, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the armed attack on a school in Kazan, has officially married in the 'Black Dolphin' colony, one of Russia's strictest penal institutions.

According to Russian media reports, his spouse is an 18-year-old journalism student living in Moscow. The marriage ceremony was formalized in accordance with current legislation at the colony located in Sol-Iletsk, Orenburg Oblast.

It is noted that, according to the rules of the Russian penal system, prisoners serving life sentences have the right to marry. However, meetings for them are strictly limited, and the couple can only meet once a year.

This news sparked widespread discussion on social media. While some users were surprised by the situation, others pointed out that current legislation allows even convicts to retain certain rights regarding their personal lives.