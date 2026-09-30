Samsung introduces new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ tablets

South Korean company Samsung has officially unveiled its most advanced flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. According to Ixbt.com, these devices, which combine high performance and advanced technology, are designed to meet all the requirements of modern users, with sales starting on October 7 of this year. This is reported by news source.

At a time when the high-tech gadget market is developing rapidly, the new flagships attract attention not only with powerful hardware but also with long-term software support. Both devices run on the Android 17-based One UI 9 operating system, and Samsung has announced that they will receive continuous updates for 7 years.

Technical capabilities and screen features

The main difference between the devices lies in their dimensions and screen parameters. The large Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra model is equipped with a high-quality 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 × 1848 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. In turn, the Galaxy Tab S12+ version is slightly more compact, featuring a 12.6-inch panel with a resolution of 2800 × 1752 pixels.

In terms of performance, both tablets rely on the modern MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Ultra version features an 11,600 mAh battery, while the Tab S12+ model is equipped with a 10,600 mAh battery. Both tablets support 45 W wired fast charging technology.

Cameras, connectivity, and memory options

Photo capabilities and wireless connectivity standards also vary by model. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is equipped with a dual main camera consisting of 13 and 8 megapixel sensors, as well as a 12 megapixel front camera. The Tab S12+ has a single 13 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel front camera. In terms of connectivity, the Ultra model supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, while the Tab S12+ is limited to Wi-Fi 6E, though both feature Bluetooth 6.0.

Maintaining its traditional convenience, Samsung has included its signature S Pen with both devices. The One UI 9 interface allows the screen workspace to be split between three applications simultaneously and includes relevant Galaxy AI features. The option to install microSD memory cards up to 2 TB has also been retained.

As for market prices, in the US, the starting price for the Galaxy Tab S12+ is $1200, while the Ultra version starts at $1400. In the European market, they are planned to be released for 1330 euros and 1570 euros, respectively.