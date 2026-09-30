Situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and national team coach clarified

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Situation between Cristiano Ronaldo and national team coach clarified

The head coach of the Portugal national team shared his thoughts on the recent tensions within the squad and the misunderstandings that arose with Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran striker, who has achieved immense success in the Champions League and on the international stage, being left on the bench and the subsequent tension after the match against Norway have become a focal point for the football community. Despite the national team continuing its winning streak in the Nations League, the star player's dissatisfaction is being hotly debated in the press. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his dissatisfaction after not being brought on during the match against Norway. Despite Portugal winning the game 2-1, the striker remaining on the bench caused certain misunderstandings in the team camp. The leadership of the national football federation had to intervene immediately to calm the situation.

Coach's mistake and bench misunderstanding

At the press conference, the head coach spoke openly about his tactics and plans, emphasizing that there had been a prior agreement with the player. He admitted that he had to change his decision due to the changing scenario of the match, but acknowledged that he made a mistake in that specific process. According to the coach, giving the player instructions and then not bringing him on increased the tension in the team.

“I had spoken with Cristiano beforehand. We know his physical capabilities well and made plans accordingly. However, as the game progressed, I thought his help might be needed and started warming him up in the 45th minute. That is where I made a mistake; I should have started his warm-up 15 minutes later,” the head coach noted.

Federation intervention and training status

Following the escalation, Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença was forced to intervene directly. On Tuesday evening, the president met with the head coach and the captain to hold negotiations to put an end to the rumors and clarify the relationship. Reports circulating in the press about the player boycotting training were declared completely baseless.

The national team coach denied the rumors about Ronaldo not participating in training, emphasizing that he had been performing recovery exercises alongside other injured players. He stated that a professional like Cristiano would never refuse to train, and the president's visit was simply a routine conversation.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalNations LeagueFootballCoach
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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