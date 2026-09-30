Colored labels may be introduced for carbonated beverages in Uzbekistan

·25·Uzbekistan
Colored labels may be introduced for carbonated beverages in Uzbekistan

It is proposed to indicate the sugar content in carbonated and other non-alcoholic beverages in Uzbekistan through special colored labels. According to a draft developed by the Ministry of Health, the new procedure may be introduced starting January 1, 2027.

Depending on the sugar content, the proposed labels will be as follows:

• 5–8 grams/100 ml — "Moderate sugar content"

• 8–11 grams/100 ml — "High sugar content"

• 11 grams and more — "Very high sugar content. Frequent consumption is harmful to health"

It is proposed to place the label on the front of the product packaging, covering at least 15 percent of the packaging area.

There should also be a QR code providing information about the product composition, calories, and daily consumption norm. It is also planned to prohibit the import of products without the required labeling into the country.

The draft also includes a proposal to gradually restrict the sale of high-sugar beverages in educational institutions.

Currently, these requirements are only being discussed as a draft. Final rules have not yet been approved.

Ministry of Healthcarbonated beveragessugar contentlabeling
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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