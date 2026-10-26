Political sensation in Serbia: Vucic admits defeat in snap elections

·52·World
Political sensation in Serbia: Vucic admits defeat in snap elections

An unexpected and historic turning point has occurred in the political landscape of Serbia: the country's former president, Aleksandar Vucic, has officially conceded defeat for his political force in the snap parliamentary elections. This was reported by the publication "Strana", citing influential Serbian outlets Nova and Blic.

According to preliminary estimates, the main opposition force, the "Student Protest List" (Studentski protestni spisak), has won a convincing victory and has the opportunity to form a new government.

"We lost": A candid and unexpected statement from Vucic

Speaking to journalists after the polling stations closed, Aleksandar Vucic did not hide the initial picture:

  • Admission of defeat: "We do not have the final results yet. However, based on preliminary data, it is already clear that we have lost these elections. The ‘Student Protest List’ has won," the politician emphasized;

  • Voting outcomes: Although vote counting has not been fully completed, it was acknowledged that it is impossible to close the gap between the leading and trailing forces.

The 250-seat parliament: How are the mandates being distributed?

The preliminary distribution of the 250 deputy seats in the National Assembly of Serbia (Skupština) looks as follows:

  • "Student Protest List" — 135 seats: The opposition coalition has secured an absolute majority in parliament, gaining the right to make decisions and form a government independently without a coalition;

  • "United Serbia" coalition — 105 seats: The ruling block centered around the Serbian Progressive Party remained in second place with 105 mandates;

  • Final protocols awaited: The official election commission has not yet announced the final results, but the balance of power is not expected to change dramatically.

The outcome of these elections could mark the beginning of a new phase in Serbia's domestic politics and geopolitical processes in the Balkan region.

Aleksandar VucicSerbian parliamentary electionsSkupštinaSerbian Progressive Party
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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