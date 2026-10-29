Are brown eggs healthier than white eggs?

When buying eggs, some people believe that brown eggs are healthier than white ones. However, according to experts, the color of the shell does not determine the nutritional value of an egg. The amount of protein, vitamins, and minerals in white and brown eggs is generally similar. Their main difference is related to the breed of the chicken, reports the MSN website.

What does egg color depend on?

The color of an eggshell depends on the breed of the hen that laid it. Some breeds lay white-shelled eggs, while others lay brown ones. In other breeds, eggs with bluish or greenish shells can also be found.

Therefore, the idea that brown eggs are more natural or of higher quality, and that white eggs are less healthy, is incorrect. Shell color does not provide reliable information about the nutrient content of an egg.

Why might brown eggs be more expensive?

In some stores, brown eggs are sold at a higher price than white eggs. This does not mean they are healthier. Hens that lay brown eggs are sometimes larger and require more feed to raise. This can affect production costs.

Does the color of the yolk matter?

The fact that an egg yolk is light or dark orange also depends mainly on the hen's diet, not the color of its shell. Hens with a diet rich in carotenoids may lay eggs with darker yolks.

Additionally, eggs from hens fed with special feed may contain more omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin D. Such differences are not due to shell color, but rather the composition of the feed.

What should you look for when choosing eggs?

When buying eggs, you should pay attention not to their color, but to their freshness, storage conditions, and the integrity of the shell. It is important not to buy cracked eggs, to store the product properly, and to cook it thoroughly before consumption.

In conclusion, the main difference between white and brown eggs is the shell color. Which one to choose depends on the buyer's preference and the price.