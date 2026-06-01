23-year-old man swept away by water in Namangan is being searched for

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23-year-old man swept away by water in Namangan is being searched for

It has been reported that a 23-year-old man was swept away by water in the Pop district of Namangan region. The incident occurred on May 28, 2026, in the "Chodaksoy" stream flowing through a recreation area.

It is reported that the young man went to the recreation area with his relatives and entered the stream to swim. Due to carelessness, he drowned and did not resurface.

Search operations are currently underway. Rescuers from the district Emergency Situations Department have been involved in the search.

The Pop district prosecutor's office is conducting a pre-investigation check regarding this incident.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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