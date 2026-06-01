Fraud following a romantic relationship in Karshi: 19-year-old man sentenced

·331·Society
Fraud following a romantic relationship in Karshi: 19-year-old man sentenced

In the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region, it was revealed that a 19-year-old man abused the trust of his girlfriend, deceiving her to sell her valuable belongings.

It turned out that the young man, originally from Kasbi, had established a romantic relationship with a girl living in Karshi and gradually gained her trust. He told her he needed a laptop for his studies and obtained it under the pretext of using it temporarily.

Later, he sold the laptop for 1 million soums and spent the money on his own needs. Not stopping there, the young man invited the girl to a meeting with a false promise to return the laptop.

During the meeting, he also deceitfully obtained the girl's Redmi 10C mobile phone and sold it as well.

A trial was held regarding this case, and the Karshi City Court for Criminal Cases sentenced the young man to 1 year and 11 months of correctional labor.

Currently, this case has caused widespread discussion on social media, once again bringing issues of trust and caution among citizens to the forefront.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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