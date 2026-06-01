Transformer at a substation in Almazar caught fire

Today, June 1, a fire occurred at one of the substations located in the Almazar district of Tashkent. This was reported by the capital's Main Department of Emergency Situations.

It is noted that at 18:57, the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department received a report that a transformer was on fire at a substation on Kichik Khalka Yuli Street in the Almazar district.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene at 19:01. The fire was contained at 19:12 and fully extinguished at 19:17.

It is reported that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. No injuries were recorded either.

At the moment, the situation is under the full control of the Tashkent City Main Department of Emergency Situations.