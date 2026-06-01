Transformer caught fire in Olmazor District

·102·Society
Transformer caught fire in Olmazor District

Today, June 1, a transformer caught fire at a substation located on Kichik Halqa Yuli Street in the Olmazor District of Tashkent.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), rescue teams arrived at the scene at 19:01, and the fire was contained by 19:12. Efforts to fully extinguish the fire are currently underway.

There is currently no information regarding casualties resulting from the incident. The situation is under the full control of the Emergency Situations Department.

Additionally, due to the fire, temporary power outages are being observed in parts of the Shaykhontohur and Olmazor districts, affecting approximately 6,200 households and over 800 legal entities.

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Charos
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