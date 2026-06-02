Suspect arrested in horrific murder case in Sergeli
Legal measures are being taken regarding the horrific incident in the Sergeli district of our capital that claimed the lives of two citizens. The Prosecutor General's Office has officially initiated a criminal case regarding this murder.
It is reported that this tragedy occurred on May 21 of this year, resulting in the deaths of a young girl born in 2004 and a citizen of the People's Republic of China born in 1975.
A criminal case has been opened under Article 97, Part 2 (Intentional Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. As a result of prompt measures taken by law enforcement agencies, a citizen born in 1998, suspected of committing this crime, was apprehended and arrested in accordance with procedural rules.
Currently, investigative actions are continuing under strict supervision to ensure justice and fully uncover all the true details and causes of the crime.
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