A big fish or an underground tremor: A situation in an Uzbek river is being discussed

·131·Society
A big fish or an underground tremor: A situation in an Uzbek river is being discussed

A video filmed in one of the rivers in Uzbekistan has sparked great interest on social media. It shows water waves moving in an unusual way and the current appearing to change suddenly.

Users who have seen the footage are putting forward various theories. Some have suggested that a large fish in the river might be the cause. Others have expressed opinions about an underground tremor or movements at the bottom of the river.

Some comments also suggest that an animal might have fallen into the water. However, none of these theories have been officially confirmed yet.

Until experts provide an explanation, the exact cause of this phenomenon in the river remains unknown. At the same time, the video has once again demonstrated the curiosity that unexpected natural phenomena evoke in people.

Uzbekistan
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