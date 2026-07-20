New leader in FIFA ranking: Spain dethrones Argentina

After defeating Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final to secure the title, the Spanish national team has reclaimed the top spot in the FIFA rankings. The Spaniards now lead the table with 1995.88 points, adding 30.27 points to their tally since the last update and displacing Argentina from the top position.

Although Argentina did not lose points due to the defeat in the final, they dropped to second place with 1970.37 points.

Zamin.uz The updated FIFA ranking presents changes in the top 10 and the performance of national teams that achieved significant success at the World Cup.

The "historical curse" strikes again

The unpleasant statistic that haunts every team starting the World Cup as the ranking leader has been confirmed once again: no team ranked first in the FIFA rankings has ever won the tournament. Argentina failed to break this "historical curse" as well.

Other national teams at the top of the ranking also took their places according to their performance in the tournament:

France: Remains in third place with 1948.97 points.

England: Moved up to fourth place with 33.41 points.

Mexico: Made the most significant jump in the top 10. Despite losing to England in the Round of 16, they climbed 4 places to reach 10th position as a reward for their overall performance during the group stage and the entire tournament.

Top 10 FIFA ranking teams

Rank National Team Change Points / Details 1 Spain ⬆️ (+30.27) 1995.88 — World Champion and new leader 2 Argentina ⬇️ 1970.37 — Dropped to 2nd place after final defeat 3 France ➡️ 1948.97 — Retained third place 4 England ⬆️ 33.41 points gained, moved up to 4th place 5 Brazil ⬆️ (+1) Moved up one place 6 Morocco ⬆️ (+1) Moved up one place 7 Portugal ⬇️ (-2) Dropped two places 8 Belgium ➡️ Remained in 8th place 9 Netherlands ➡️ Remained in 9th place 10 Mexico ⬆️ (+4) Entered the top 10

Biggest achievements outside the top 10: Cape Verde and Norway

Two teams outside the top 10 showed significant growth: