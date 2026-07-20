2026 World Cup sets historic record: 6.8 million fans watched from stadiums

·41·Sport
2026 World Cup sets historic record: 6.8 million fans watched from stadiums

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, made history not only for its on-field action but also for the number of fans attending the stadiums. A total of 6,810,966 spectators watched the tournament's 104 matches live from the arenas.

This was the highest total attendance in the history of World Cups. The previous record was also held by the World Cup held in the USA, but the new result nearly doubled it.

Over 80,000 fans watched the final

The decisive match of the 2026 World Cup was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The final between Spain and Argentina was watched by 80,663 fans from the stands.

The score remained goalless in regular time. A single goal scored in extra time secured a 1-0 victory for Spain and their second World Cup title in history.

Although Argentina started the tournament as the defending champion, this time they had to settle for the silver medal.

104 matches ensured the new record

The 2026 World Cup was the first to feature 48 national teams. The tournament schedule consisted of 104 matches, with games organized in stadiums across three countries.

The expansion of the competition's scale directly impacted the number of fans. A total of over 6.8 million spectators attended matches from the group stage to the final.

This figure was recorded as an absolute record in the history of FIFA World Cups.

The 1994 record was surpassed

Prior to this, the highest total attendance was recorded at the 1994 World Cup. A total of 3,587,538 fans watched matches of that tournament, also hosted by the USA, from the stadiums.

This result remained unbeaten for over thirty years. The 2026 World Cup surpassed this historic figure by a wide margin due to the increased number of matches and participants.

The World Cup made history on the pitch and in the stands

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered for Spain's second title, Argentina's run to the final, and the new 48-team format.

However, one of the tournament's most significant results was recorded in the stands: 6,810,966 fans watched the World Cup matches from the stadium. Thus, the 2026 World Cup became the most-attended tournament in football history.

USACanadaMexicoSpainArgentina
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