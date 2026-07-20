Parents who tried to sell their baby due to debts sentenced

A court verdict has been announced against a married couple in Fergana who attempted to sell their newborn child. According to the court's decision, both were sentenced to five years in prison. This was reported by the Ruxsor News information program.

According to investigation materials, the defendants met in Kokand in 2024 and married under Sharia law, hiding the union from their relatives. Later, frequent disagreements and quarrels arose in the family. Some time later, they had a son.

It turned out that the man came to Fergana in search of work and, a few days later, called his wife and baby to join him. However, due to financial difficulties and debts, the couple decided to sell their child.

In court, the woman stated that the proposal was made to her by another woman. After being told that the child would be raised in a good family, she agreed to the idea. Later, she told her husband about it, and after some time, they reached this decision together.

The defendants noted that they planned to use the money from selling the child to pay off credit debts and start a new life in the future.

The court found both individuals guilty under Article 135 of the Criminal Code — "Human Trafficking" — and sentenced each of them to 5 years of imprisonment.

Furthermore, the responsibility for protecting the rights and interests of the minor child until their fate is fully determined has been assigned to the Kokand City Social Protection Agency and the local child protection department.