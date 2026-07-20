Manchester United signs Tottenham talent for £8 million

English club Manchester United continues to build for the future. The team has officially announced the transfer of talented winger Tynan Thompson, who developed within the Tottenham system. For the Old Trafford side, the 18-year-old's signing is not just about strengthening the squad, but also a sign of beating rivals in the race for young talent. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the Daily Mail, the total value of the deal is £8 million. £4 million will be paid upfront, with the remainder provided as bonuses based on the player's performance. Additionally, the London club has retained a 20 percent sell-on clause.

A future star and his statistics

Tynan Thompson spent six years in the Tottenham academy, having joined the club's system at the age of 12. Last season, he managed to prove himself: he scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists across the U18 and U21 teams. His performance in the UEFA Youth League, where he scored 7 goals in 7 games, particularly caught the attention of experts.

In an official statement, Manchester United announced that the player's transfer will be fully effective once registration processes are completed. The club's management expressed their delight at the England youth international joining the team and wished him success in his future career.

This transfer is not the only move for Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The club had previously signed Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Thompson's arrival will increase the team's attacking potential and provide more tactical options for head coach Michael Carrick.

For football fans, such attention from English Premier League teams toward young talents has always been of great interest. The investment by major clubs like Manchester United in their academies and young stars demonstrates the stability of the club's long-term strategy.