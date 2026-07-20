Neymar was deeply saddened to see Messi in tears

·94·Sport
Neymar was deeply saddened to see Messi in tears

Argentina's 0-1 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final Lionel Messi was a very difficult moment. Seeing the Argentine player in tears after the decisive match, Neymar could not hide his emotions.

The Brazilian winger said he was deeply affected by his former teammate's state and emphasized that he wanted Messi to end his career with another World Cup title.

“Seeing him cry was heartbreaking”

Speaking about Messi's sad state after the final, Neymar said it was very difficult to witness that scene.

“Seeing him cry and seeing the tears in his eyes was truly heartbreaking. I always wanted him to win that trophy and end his career with a World Cup,” said the Brazilian player.

According to Neymar, he took Messi's defeat in the final personally.

“I was really deeply saddened for him.”

Argentina lost the cup in extra time

In the 2026 World Cup final, the regular time between Argentina and Spain ended in a 0-0 draw. The winner was decided in extra time.

Spain won 1-0 thanks to a single goal scored in the 106th minute, becoming world champions for the second time in their history.

Although Argentina started the tournament as the defending champions, they could not win the World Cup title for the second time in a row.

Messi and Neymar are connected by a long-standing friendship

Neymar and Messi played on the same team for several years. They played together first for Barcelona and then for the French club PSG.

Beyond their partnership on the pitch, the players are also known for their close relationship. Therefore, Neymar's words about Messi were perceived not as the reaction of a simple rival or colleague, but as the sincere feelings of a former teammate and friend.

Messi achieved his dream in 2022

Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Argentina national team. That championship became one of the greatest achievements of his career.

In 2026, he reached the final again, but this time the cup went to Spain. That is why Neymar said he wanted Messi to end his career with another world title.

Spain won the final, but one of the most touching moments after the game was Messi's tears. Neymar's words showed that the respect and friendship between the two stars remain strong.

NeymarLionel MessiWorld CupFootballArgentina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The next goal for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's team now sets its sights on the Champions LeagueThe next goal for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's team now sets its sights on the Champions LeagueToday, 16:56Manchester United signs Tottenham talent for £8 millionManchester United signs Tottenham talent for £8 millionToday, 16:31Does Husanov fit Maresca's system? 3 key tasks for the Uzbek star at CityDoes Husanov fit Maresca's system? 3 key tasks for the Uzbek star at CityToday, 16:162026 World Cup: How Spain defeated Argentina (key moments of the match)2026 World Cup: How Spain defeated Argentina (key moments of the match)Today, 16:14New leader in FIFA ranking: Spain dethrones ArgentinaNew leader in FIFA ranking: Spain dethrones ArgentinaToday, 16:122026 World Cup sets historic record: 6.8 million fans watched from stadiums2026 World Cup sets historic record: 6.8 million fans watched from stadiumsToday, 16:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret