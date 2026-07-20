Neymar was deeply saddened to see Messi in tears

Argentina's 0-1 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final Lionel Messi was a very difficult moment. Seeing the Argentine player in tears after the decisive match, Neymar could not hide his emotions.

The Brazilian winger said he was deeply affected by his former teammate's state and emphasized that he wanted Messi to end his career with another World Cup title.

“Seeing him cry was heartbreaking”

Speaking about Messi's sad state after the final, Neymar said it was very difficult to witness that scene.

“Seeing him cry and seeing the tears in his eyes was truly heartbreaking. I always wanted him to win that trophy and end his career with a World Cup,” said the Brazilian player.

According to Neymar, he took Messi's defeat in the final personally.

“I was really deeply saddened for him.”

Argentina lost the cup in extra time

In the 2026 World Cup final, the regular time between Argentina and Spain ended in a 0-0 draw. The winner was decided in extra time.

Spain won 1-0 thanks to a single goal scored in the 106th minute, becoming world champions for the second time in their history.

Although Argentina started the tournament as the defending champions, they could not win the World Cup title for the second time in a row.

Messi and Neymar are connected by a long-standing friendship

Neymar and Messi played on the same team for several years. They played together first for Barcelona and then for the French club PSG.

Beyond their partnership on the pitch, the players are also known for their close relationship. Therefore, Neymar's words about Messi were perceived not as the reaction of a simple rival or colleague, but as the sincere feelings of a former teammate and friend.

Messi achieved his dream in 2022

Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Argentina national team. That championship became one of the greatest achievements of his career.

In 2026, he reached the final again, but this time the cup went to Spain. That is why Neymar said he wanted Messi to end his career with another world title.

Spain won the final, but one of the most touching moments after the game was Messi's tears. Neymar's words showed that the respect and friendship between the two stars remain strong.