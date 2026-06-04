Prestigious International Environmental Forum Begins Work in Samarkand

Photo: Saida Mirziyoyeva

The ancient and ever-youthful city of Samarkand has once again become a major center for global political and environmental dialogue. The 8th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility, organized at a high level in this historic city, has officially commenced its work. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, attended the opening ceremony of this prestigious event and solemnly read out the sincere congratulatory message from the country's leader to the participants.

This major forum serves as a unique platform for extensive discussion of climate change and global environmental issues, which are currently among the most pressing and urgent concerns not only for the Central Asian region but for the entire planet. Furthermore, this event has once again clearly demonstrated in recent history the growing role and reputation of Uzbekistan in shaping the global environmental agenda.

Billions in Investments: A Giant Step Towards a "Green" Future

Undoubtedly, one of the most notable and practical parts of the Assembly was the specialized exhibition held within its framework, "Eco Expo Central Asia-2026" . At this exhibition, an unprecedented volume of financial documents was signed for promising projects aimed at protecting nature:

To ensure environmental sustainability, $80 million in unconditional grant funding was secured;

For the implementation of energy-efficient and environmental projects, over $520 million in significant agreements were reached to attract direct foreign investment.

Now, the most important task is to consistently and effectively implement these huge figures on paper and the noble initiatives aimed at preserving nature into our lives. Fortunately, more than 180 countries are represented by over 8,500 leading scientists, experts, and industry specialists participating in these two major events.

Cooperation with the IAEA in Nuclear Energy and Medicine

Within the framework of the events in Samarkand, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, held an official meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who visited our country.

High-ranking guest Main purpose of the visit Key areas discussed Rafael Grossi (IAEA Director General) Ceremony marking the start of construction of the NPP in Jizzakh Modern nuclear infrastructure, nuclear medicine, and personnel training

The distinguished guest came to Uzbekistan to participate in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the start of construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Jizzakh region, a long-awaited historic event in our country. During the sincere and friendly dialogue, the parties thoroughly discussed prospects for partnership in building a modern national nuclear energy infrastructure in our country, developing nuclear medicine, which is crucial for treating cancer and other serious diseases, and training highly qualified young personnel in these fields in accordance with international standards.

Zamin Review: Such significant steps taken by Uzbekistan in combating global environmental problems and mastering nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes lay the foundation for our country to become an even cleaner and more powerful state in the future.

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