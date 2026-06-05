No Land Left? Sheep Are Being Raised on Roofs in Namangan

The ingenuity and creativity of the Uzbek people have once again been confirmed. This time, proof of the saying “Uzbeks are amusing, and their words are even more so” can be seen in the Namangan Region.

A resident of the To‘raqo‘rg‘on District, due to the limited plot size in his backyard, was forced to raise his sheep on the roof of his house.

Although we had previously heard about quails and chickens being raised on roofs, raising sheep on a roof was a completely unexpected situation for most people.

This incident has sparked interest on social media and triggered various discussions. Users have once again acknowledged the ingenuity of Uzbeks, jokingly commenting that “if no land is found, even a roof becomes a pasture.”