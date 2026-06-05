No Land Left? Sheep Are Being Raised on Roofs in Namangan

·127·Society
No Land Left? Sheep Are Being Raised on Roofs in Namangan

The ingenuity and creativity of the Uzbek people have once again been confirmed. This time, proof of the saying “Uzbeks are amusing, and their words are even more so” can be seen in the Namangan Region.

A resident of the To‘raqo‘rg‘on District, due to the limited plot size in his backyard, was forced to raise his sheep on the roof of his house.

Although we had previously heard about quails and chickens being raised on roofs, raising sheep on a roof was a completely unexpected situation for most people.

This incident has sparked interest on social media and triggered various discussions. Users have once again acknowledged the ingenuity of Uzbeks, jokingly commenting that “if no land is found, even a roof becomes a pasture.”

UzbekistanNamanganTorakurgon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Raids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus LanesRaids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus LanesYesterday, 17:28Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a TandoorFather Evading Alimony Found Inside a TandoorYesterday, 16:42“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez StreetsYesterday, 15:27Clarity Brought to Case Behind Donkey Meat TradeClarity Brought to Case Behind Donkey Meat TradeYesterday, 10:0015 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards PassengersYesterday, 09:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate