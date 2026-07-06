Who is exempt from wearing a seat belt?

In Uzbekistan, drivers and front-seat passengers are required to fasten their seat belts before the vehicle begins moving. However, legislation provides exceptions for certain individuals and situations.

The rule applies to all vehicles equipped with seat belts by design.

Exemption for children under 12

Children under 12 years of age sitting in the back seat of a car are exempt from the obligation to wear a seat belt.

However, this does not mean that a child's safety can be ignored. Transporting them using a special child seat or other restraint device appropriate for their age and weight reduces risk.

Pregnant women and certain patients

Pregnant women are permitted not to wear a seat belt.

Additionally, patients who are unable to use a seat belt due to health reasons are also exempt from this requirement. This applies when a person's medical condition prevents them from wearing a seat belt.

Instructors are also permitted

An instructor may refrain from wearing a seat belt while a student is operating a training vehicle.

This exception applies to instructors teaching the operation of motor vehicles or urban electric transport.

Special service vehicles

Drivers and passengers of certain special service vehicles are also permitted to go without seat belts while on duty.

Such vehicles must:

be equipped with a blue or red flashing beacon;

have a special color paint scheme;

bear the appropriate service markings.

The exception applies only while they are performing their official duties.

Seat belts are mandatory for everyone else

Except for the cases mentioned above, drivers and front-seat passengers must wear a seat belt.

This requirement is not just a formality. Seat belts are intended to reduce the risk of serious injury and death in the event of a traffic accident. Therefore, taking a few seconds to fasten your seat belt before setting the vehicle in motion is one of the simplest yet most important safety measures.