“Malibu dragged the child for 100 meters” – Details of the tragedy in Andijan

·0·Society
“Malibu dragged the child for 100 meters” – Details of the tragedy in Andijan

A horrific traffic accident that occurred at a pedestrian crossing in Andijan on June 25 has shocked the public. A speeding Malibu (60Z511ZZ) car struck a grandmother and her two grandchildren as they were crossing the pedestrian path while returning from kindergarten. As a result, two of them died at the scene.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the driver of the Malibu that caused the tragedy was racing with a BMW (60Y017KB) car that was traveling at high speed at the time of the incident. They claim that this very situation was the cause of the tragedy.

The relatives also reported another horrific detail. They state that as a result of the impact, one of the victimized children was dragged by the Malibu car for nearly 100 meters.

According to witnesses, the two racing cars were moving at a very high speed. They estimate that the speed of the vehicles was over 100 km/h, approximately 120–130 km/h.

It is noted that there was no traffic light at this pedestrian crossing previously. Following the tragedy, a traffic light was installed in the area.

This incident has caused widespread discussion on social media, with citizens emphasizing the need to follow traffic rules, avoid speeding, and strengthen pedestrian safety.

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