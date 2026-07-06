Attempt to smuggle goods worth 150 million soums foiled in Bekabad

During an inspection of the international train traveling on the "Khujand–Volgograd" route at the "Bekabad" railway border customs post, undeclared goods were discovered in the luggage of one of the passengers.

The passenger did not disclose information about these products even during the verbal questioning. An inspection of the baggage revealed 2,000 packs of "Esse Change" tobacco products, 111 medical items, and 12 liters of alcohol.

Some of the goods lacked excise stamps. It is also reported that the quality of the medical items has not been verified.

According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the confiscated products is 150 million soums. It was determined that they were being brought into the country for resale.

Customs authorities are continuing investigative actions regarding this incident.