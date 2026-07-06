38.3 billion soums in cashback embezzled in Andijan

A case of embezzlement of 38.3 billion soums of budget funds in the form of cashback has been uncovered in the Andijan region. This was reported by the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office.

A pre-investigation check conducted by the department's Andijan regional office suggests that a citizen identified as Yo.Q. and others conspired to commit the crime.

According to the investigation, they issued fake electronic invoices on behalf of five limited liability companies, falsely claiming that 2.2 trillion soums worth of goods had been supplied by other enterprises.

Subsequently, they supposedly recorded the proceeds from these sales through cash registers and generated purchase receipts as if the products had been sold to the public.

Based on these receipts, cashback payments were made via the "Soliq Mobile" app to 94,921 citizens, including individuals listed in the social protection registry.

As a result, it was determined that 38.3 billion soums of budget funds were embezzled through misappropriation and waste.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under Article 167 (embezzlement or waste) and Article 228 (forgery of documents and their use) of the Criminal Code.

Investigation efforts are currently ongoing.