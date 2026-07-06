Emergency Situations Department provides official statement on fire in Fergana

Videos showing a fire on the roof of a multi-story building in Fergana city have circulated on social media. The Fergana Regional Emergency Situations Department has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

It is reported that on July 4, at 21:11, the Emergency Situations Department received a report of a fire at the building located at 37-A Ahmad Yassaviy Street, Fergana city.

Fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene immediately and, during the inspection, determined that the fire was caused by overheating inside the smoke exhaust duct of a catering establishment.

According to officials, no one was injured as a result of the incident. Furthermore, the fire did not cause damage to the multi-story residential building.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.