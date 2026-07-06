The Tragic Truth Behind the Photo of a Tortured Palestinian Prisoner

A photo circulating on social media shows a man from Gaza arrested by Israeli soldiers, with his hands, eyes, and body bound, and tied face-down to a bed with a long wooden stick. Following the widespread discussion caused by this image, Israeli authorities announced the launch of an internal investigation. This was reported by Al Jazeera .

The viral photo depicts the Gazan man stripped and tied face-down to a bed. While confirming the authenticity of the image, the Israeli side stated that such conduct is completely inconsistent with the values and regulations of the country's military. At the same time, officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the person in the photo or his location.

It is reported that the photo was posted on Instagram with the Hebrew caption “Good morning” . The account of the post's owner was later deleted. The Israeli army stated that an investigation into the incident is underway and that if those responsible are identified, they may face legal consequences.

Abu Nassar, who saw the photo, claimed that the man in it is his son, Osama. According to him, he recognized his son by the marks on his body.

“I know every mark on his body well. My son had swelling and scars on his leg. I saw the same marks on the left leg of the man in the photo,” he said.

According to his relatives, Osama was arrested near the “Yellow Line” during the truce between Israel and Hamas in March of this year. He was detained on March 19 along with his 1.5-year-old child. The small child was released the same day, but relatives claimed there were marks on his legs resembling cigarette burns.

Israeli soldiers denied the accusations of violence against the baby. According to the army, the marks on the child's legs were caused by warning shots fired by soldiers to stop Osama from approaching the “Yellow Line.” The investigation into this incident is ongoing.