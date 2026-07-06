A number of criminal cases uncovered during "Safe and Healthy Country" operations

·44·Society
A number of criminal cases uncovered during "Safe and Healthy Country" operations

Operational raids conducted jointly by the State Security Service (DXX) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (IIV) have put an end to cases of illegal storage, transportation of narcotic substances, and cannabis cultivation.

In the Norin district of Namangan region, 1 kilogram and 595 grams of marijuana were found in the home of a citizen born in 1961. According to preliminary information, the substance was stored for subsequent sale.

In the Chortoq district, it was revealed that an individual born in 1973 was growing 839 cannabis plants on his plot of land.

In the Samarkand region, a citizen born in 1995, residing in the Urgut district, was stopped while driving his car in the Toyloq area. 20 grams of heroin were seized from him as physical evidence.

In the Qoshkopir district of the Khorezm region, it was discovered that an individual previously convicted for drug trafficking had been cultivating 36 cannabis plants.

In the city of Yangiyol, Tashkent region, a citizen also previously convicted for a similar crime was found to be tending to 22 cannabis plants in a greenhouse in his yard.

In the backyard of one of the homes in the Qorgontepa district of the Andijan region, 10 cannabis plants were found.

All confiscated narcotic substances and plants have been processed in accordance with established procedures. Pre-investigation checks are currently ongoing for each case.

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