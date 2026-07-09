Tragedy at a construction site in Yashnabad: 25-year-old worker crushed under a slab

·0·Society
Tragedy at a construction site in Yashnabad: 25-year-old worker crushed under a slab

A serious accident occurred at a construction site in the Yashnabad district of Tashkent. It is reported that a 25-year-old worker died at the scene on July 3 after being trapped under a concrete slab during working hours.

The deceased was born in the Surkhandarya region. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the causes of the incident and whether safety regulations were followed at the construction site.

Worker trapped under a concrete slab

According to reports, the accident occurred during the construction process.

The 25-year-old citizen was trapped under a concrete slab while working. Witnesses immediately notified the Ministry of Emergency Situations and emergency medical services.

Rescuers used special equipment

Rescuers arrived at the scene and used special equipment to recover the body of the deceased from under the rubble.

However, due to the severity of the injuries sustained, the worker had already passed away by the time he was pulled from the rubble.

Details of the incident are being investigated

At present, law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into this tragedy.

The main focus is on the extent to which occupational safety requirements were followed at the construction site.

The issue of safety in construction is back on the agenda

This tragedy in Yashnabad has once again made the issue of worker safety at construction sites a pressing concern.

A final conclusion regarding the incident will be announced after the investigations are complete. The death of the 25-year-old worker serves as a reminder that every safety rule in the construction industry is linked to human life.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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