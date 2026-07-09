A 6-legged lamb is born in Uzbekistan (video)

·99·Society
A 6-legged lamb is born in Uzbekistan (video)

A video showing a 6-legged lamb born in Uzbekistan is sparking widespread discussion on social media.

As seen in the video, an extra pair of legs has formed between the lamb's two front legs. It is precisely this rare condition that has captured the attention of many users.

The author of the video describes it as a miracle of God, noting that while they had previously only heard of such occurrences in foreign countries, this rare event has now been observed in Uzbekistan as well.

The video has spread rapidly across social media in a short time. In the comments, many observers are expressing their thoughts, describing the phenomenon as a sign of God's power and a miracle.

So far, no official information has been released regarding the specific region where the lamb was born or its current health status.

Uzbekistan
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