Rare snow leopard captured by camera trap in Hisor

Camera traps installed in the Hisor Mountains have captured another rare animal. This time, a rare snow leopard was caught on camera, confirming its presence in the area once again.

This was reported by the Committee for Ecology and Climate Change.

Experts note that the snow leopard is one of the rarest and most elusive predators in Central Asia. Its documentation in its natural habitat is evidence that the region's ecosystem remains intact.

For reference, the snow leopard is listed as an endangered species in the Uzbekistan Red Data Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List. Therefore, protecting this rare animal and preserving its habitat remains one of the most important tasks for ecologists.