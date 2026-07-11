Coal warehouse manager in Fergana suspected of 1.7 billion soum embezzlement

A large-scale embezzlement of coal has been uncovered in the Bagdad district of the Fergana region. According to preliminary information, the warehouse manager may have misappropriated products worth nearly 1.7 billion soums.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are currently underway.

Over 1,600 tons of coal missing

The Bagdad district department of the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office conducted a pre-investigation check regarding the protection of the rights of business entities.

During the inspection, a case of large-scale embezzlement was discovered at a coal warehouse belonging to J.K. LLC.

It is reported that the warehouse manager, X.M., is suspected of embezzling 1,658.53 tons of imported coal that had been entrusted to him and for which he held material responsibility.

How much damage was caused to the enterprise?

According to preliminary calculations, these actions resulted in material damage to the enterprise amounting to 1.7 billion soums.

No detailed information has yet been provided on how the coal was removed or over what period of time.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident under Article 167 of the Criminal Code — embezzlement or misappropriation.

At present, investigative actions are continuing within the framework of the case, aimed at clarifying all circumstances, calculating the damage caused, and investigating potential other participants.