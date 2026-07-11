Is the Uzbek alphabet changing? Alisher Qodirov shares important details...

Discussions surrounding the draft law on improving the Uzbek alphabet have been revived. Alisher Qodirov, leader of the "Milliy Tiklanish" party, provided commentary on why the planned changes are necessary and how they will affect the lives of the population.

According to him, the reform will be implemented gradually, not abruptly. There will be no requirement to replace documents, signs, and other inscriptions all at once.

What is the main goal of the draft law?

The draft law sent to the Senate is aimed at eliminating existing inconsistencies in the Uzbek alphabet.

Alisher Qodirov emphasized that the new approach will serve to bring the Uzbek writing system closer to other Turkic languages, as well as to form a system in harmony with the legacy of the Jadids.

In his view, these changes are not merely a technical matter, but a step aimed at strengthening the position of the Uzbek language in the Turkic world.

The alphabet will not change overnight

Qodirov also clarified the issue that interests the public the most — the transition process.

According to his words:

changes will be introduced gradually;

existing documents will remain valid until the specified deadline;

signs and inscriptions will not be replaced all at once;

artificial urgency and unnecessary expenses for the population will be avoided.

Thus, it is planned that the reform will be implemented without having a drastic impact on daily life.

When will the law come into force?

The draft law has not yet entered into final force.

The document must first be approved by the Senate and then signed by the President. Only then will the new rules officially begin to apply.

Closer ties with the Turkic world

In Alisher Qodirov's opinion, improving the alphabet will strengthen Uzbekistan's cultural and linguistic rapprochement with Turkic states.

However, the exact form of the reform, which letters will change, and the transition timelines will become known once the law is fully adopted.