Admission quotas for higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year approved

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Admission quotas for higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year approved

Admission parameters for state higher education institutions in Uzbekistan for the 2026/2027 academic year have been approved. A total of 205,604 applicants are set to be admitted to full-time, evening, and distance learning undergraduate programs.

Additional grant quotas have also been allocated for certain categories of citizens, women, and children of military personnel.

Over 155,000 spots allocated for full-time education

According to the decision of the State Commission for Admission to Educational Institutions, 155,852 applicants will be admitted to full-time undergraduate programs at state universities.

The spots are distributed by language of instruction as follows:

  • Uzbek — 130,843;

  • Russian — 19,341;

  • Karakalpak — 4,888;

  • Kazakh — 335;

  • Tajik — 315;

  • Kyrgyz — 75;

  • Turkmen — 55.

Thus, the majority of full-time admission spots are allocated to programs in the Uzbek language.

Who receives additional state grants?

For the 2026/2027 academic year, specific state grant quotas have been approved for certain categories of applicants.

These include:

  • for persons with disabilities — an additional 2 percent;

  • for orphans and children deprived of parental care — 1 percent;

  • for children of internal affairs personnel — 5 percent;

  • for children of customs personnel — 2 percent;

  • for children from families included in the "Social Registry" — 10 percent.

State grant spots have also been allocated for children of Armed Forces and National Guard military personnel.

A separate 5 percent admission quota has been set for citizens who have completed their compulsory military service and hold the relevant recommendation.

Additional opportunities created for women

2,500 separate paid-contract spots have been allocated for women with at least five years of work experience.

Furthermore, an additional 4,000 state grants will be provided for the admission of women to full-time undergraduate programs.

The practice of targeted admission of school teachers with high qualification categories to master's programs in pedagogy via distance learning will also continue.

How many applicants will be admitted to evening education?

A total of 28,942 admission spots have been approved for evening undergraduate programs.

They are distributed by language as follows:

  • Uzbek — 26,010;

  • Russian — 2,277;

  • Karakalpak — 655.

Evening education serves as an additional opportunity for applicants who work during the day or are unable to attend traditional classes for other reasons.

Over 20,000 spots for distance learning

A total of 20,810 applicants are set to be admitted to distance learning programs.

Admission spots:

  • Uzbek — 18,543;

  • Russian — 1,800;

  • Karakalpak — 467.

In total, the quotas for the three main forms of undergraduate education are as follows:

Form of education

Admission spots

Full-time

155,852

Evening

28,942

Distance

20,810

Total

205,604

22,050 spots allocated for master's programs

A total of 22,050 admission spots have been approved for full-time master's programs.

Of these, 10,340 are state grants:

  • Uzbek — 9,009;

  • Russian — 1,331.

Another 11,710 spots are allocated on a paid-contract basis:

  • Uzbek — 9,649;

  • Russian — 2,061.

Applicants are advised to check specific quotas for their chosen university and field of study through official admission platforms.

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