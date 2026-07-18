Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer may enter service for the US Department of Defense

SpaceX, owned by the world's richest person Elon Musk, is in negotiations with the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) regarding a major deal for AI and cloud computing technologies. According to Reuters, this partnership aims to allow the military to utilize SpaceX's massive data centers, specifically the capabilities of Colossus, considered the world's most powerful supercomputer. This is reported by news source

Ixbt.com.

This potential deal is estimated to be worth several billion dollars and would elevate SpaceX's existing ties with the Pentagon to a new level. Currently, Musk's company is a key partner for the US military, providing rocket launches, satellite communications, and missile threat detection systems.

Military intelligence and AI integration

The US Department of Defense is seeking additional computing power to support AI for its intelligence agencies and military applications. SpaceX plans to compete in this market with giants like CoreWeave and offer more affordable yet efficient cloud services for AI training. This move could cause significant shifts not only in the military sector but also in the commercial market.

According to reports, SpaceX had already signed a multi-year contract with Google in June, gaining access to approximately 110,000 NVIDIA accelerators and related infrastructure. Additionally, in May, Anthropic announced it had reached an agreement to utilize the full capacity of the Colossus 1 data center in Memphis.

Colossus: The world's largest computing center

Located in Memphis, the Colossus supercomputer has a power capacity of approximately 300 MW, making it unparalleled in training AI models and performing complex calculations. Accessing such power provides a strategic advantage for the Pentagon, as rapid data analysis and AI algorithms are crucial in modern warfare.

For technology enthusiasts, this news highlights the intensity of the global technological race. The involvement of brands like NVIDIA and SpaceX in military projects demonstrates that AI technologies will become the core of not only the economy but also security systems in the future.