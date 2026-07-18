Scientists identify another planet that could potentially support life

Scientific research into the search for life outside the solar system has yielded another significant result. Scientists have announced that the planet GJ 3378b, located approximately 25 light-years from Earth in the Camelopardalis constellation, could be one of the most promising candidates for extraterrestrial life. The results of the new study were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, state that this planet receives approximately 90 percent of the heat and radiation from its star that Earth receives from the Sun. This means it is located in the habitable zone—the "Goldilocks zone" where liquid water can exist. According to experts, the presence of liquid water is considered one of the most critical factors for the formation of life.

However, with current technology, humanity does not have the ability to reach this planet. Calculations show that even if a human were to travel at the speed of the Apollo-10 spacecraft, approximately 11.1 km/s, the flight to GJ 3378b would take nearly 675,000 years.

Initially, this celestial body was classified as a gas giant. After its discovery in 2024, French scientists determined its mass to be approximately 5.26 times that of Earth, classifying it as a "mini-Neptune" type planet with a dense hydrogen atmosphere. It was previously believed that such an atmosphere would reduce the likelihood of liquid water being present.

Currently, the question that interests scientists most is whether GJ 3378b has managed to retain its atmosphere despite the intense radiation and particle flux from its star. Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to verify this directly, as the planet does not transit in front of its star when viewed from Earth, meaning the James Webb Space Telescope cannot analyze its atmosphere.

Experts believe that more precise data on GJ 3378b and the study of potential signs of life will become possible in the future. In particular, next-generation space observatories, such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory that NASA plans to launch in the 2040s, are expected to provide the opportunity to study such planets in greater depth.