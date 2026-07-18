Scientists identify another planet that could potentially support life

·0·World
Scientists identify another planet that could potentially support life

Scientific research into the search for life outside the solar system has yielded another significant result. Scientists have announced that the planet GJ 3378b, located approximately 25 light-years from Earth in the Camelopardalis constellation, could be one of the most promising candidates for extraterrestrial life. The results of the new study were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, state that this planet receives approximately 90 percent of the heat and radiation from its star that Earth receives from the Sun. This means it is located in the habitable zone—the "Goldilocks zone" where liquid water can exist. According to experts, the presence of liquid water is considered one of the most critical factors for the formation of life.

However, with current technology, humanity does not have the ability to reach this planet. Calculations show that even if a human were to travel at the speed of the Apollo-10 spacecraft, approximately 11.1 km/s, the flight to GJ 3378b would take nearly 675,000 years.

Initially, this celestial body was classified as a gas giant. After its discovery in 2024, French scientists determined its mass to be approximately 5.26 times that of Earth, classifying it as a "mini-Neptune" type planet with a dense hydrogen atmosphere. It was previously believed that such an atmosphere would reduce the likelihood of liquid water being present.

Currently, the question that interests scientists most is whether GJ 3378b has managed to retain its atmosphere despite the intense radiation and particle flux from its star. Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to verify this directly, as the planet does not transit in front of its star when viewed from Earth, meaning the James Webb Space Telescope cannot analyze its atmosphere.

Experts believe that more precise data on GJ 3378b and the study of potential signs of life will become possible in the future. In particular, next-generation space observatories, such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory that NASA plans to launch in the 2040s, are expected to provide the opportunity to study such planets in greater depth.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Today, 10:00A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksA Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksToday, 09:48Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoFatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoToday, 05:23Home demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againHome demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againToday, 05:18Israel plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesIsrael plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesToday, 03:18For the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightFor the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightYesterday, 21:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?