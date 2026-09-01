PSG academy graduate heads to the Premier League: Ibrahim Mbaye becomes an Aston Villa player

·59·Sport
PSG academy graduate heads to the Premier League: Ibrahim Mbaye becomes an Aston Villa player

The reigning Champions League and Ligue 1 winners, Paris Saint-Germain, have officially announced the permanent transfer of 18-year-old forward Ibrahim Mbaye to English club Aston Villa. This was confirmed on the Parisian club's official social media channels.

“A talent who arrived at 10 and won 8 trophies”

The PSG press office expressed special gratitude for the young forward's time at the club:

“Ibrahim Mbaye, who joined our academy at the age of 10, progressed through all youth categories, made his mark in the first team, and is now leaving his beloved club having won eight trophies. The 18-year-old forward is now an Aston Villa player. PSG is proud of Ibrahim's development, thanks him, and wishes him the very best for his future career.”

Ibrahim Mbaye transfer and statistics

Statistics

Details and key facts

Player / Age

Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years old)

Position

Forward (Winger / Striker)

New club

Aston Villa (Premier League, England)

Previous club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG, France)

Year joined academy

2018 (at age 10)

First-team debut

2024 (at age 16)

Stats for PSG

42 matches, 4 goals, 4 assists

Trophies won with the club

8 trophies

The journey from academy to the Premier League

Mbaye joined the PSG academy system in 2018 at the age of 10 and successfully progressed through all age groups. In 2024, at just 16, he managed to make his debut for the French giants' first team.

The talented forward made 42 official appearances for the Parisians, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists, while winning 8 major titles with the team, including the Champions League and domestic league gold medals.

Do you think 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye will quickly adapt to the intense and physical nature of the English Premier League and become one of the main stars ofAston Villa?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this latest exciting news from the European transfer market with fellow football fans!

Ibrahim MbayeAston VillaPSGPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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