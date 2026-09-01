Mahmud Mahamadjonov signs 3-year contract with Dynamo Makhachkala

According to the prestigious Russian Sport24 outlet, 23-year-old left-back Mahmud Mahamadjonov from FC Andijon is moving to the Russian Premier League (RPL) side Dynamo Makhachkala. The talented Uzbek footballer has signed an official 3-year deal with the Dagestani club.

Transfer announcement and official details

The transfer is expected to be officially announced after the Russian Cup group stage match between Dynamo Makhachkala and Zenit on Wednesday, September 2. Transfermarkt currently estimates the player's market value at 400,000 euros.

Mahmud Mahamadjonov career and transfer stats

Indicator Details and key facts Player / Date of birth Mahmud Mahamadjonov (June 30, 2003, 23 years old) Primary position Left-back (can also play as right-back and midfielder) New team Dynamo Makhachkala (RPL, Russia) — 3-year contract Previous club Andijon (22 matches in the 2026 season, 3 assists) Market value 400,000 euros (Transfermarkt) National team appearances Uzbekistan U-20 (2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup participant), U-23 (18 matches, 1 goal)

The path from Bunyodkor Academy to the RPL

Mahmud Mahamadjonov is a product of the Bunyodkor Academy. He was promoted to the first team in 2022 and made 38 official appearances for the 'Swallows' between 2022 and 2024, scoring 2 goals.

Pakhtakor and international experience: In July 2024, he joined Pakhtakor initially on loan, followed by a permanent transfer in early 2025. He participated in the AFC Champions League Elite with the Tashkent club, including a match against Al-Hilal.

Loan and Andijon period: After a loan spell at Dynamo Samarkand in mid-2025, the defender moved to Andijon for a fee of 170,000 euros in February 2026, becoming a key starter for the team.

Furthermore, Mahamadjonov successfully represented the Uzbekistan U-20 team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina and scored 1 goal in 18 appearances for the Olympic (U-23) team.

Do you think Mahmud Mahamadjonov can break into the starting XI in his position in the Russian Premier League and continue the successful tradition of Uzbek players in the RPL?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this news about an important foreign transfer with fellow Uzbek football fans!