Unpaid debt leads a "Lacetti" to auction

In the proceedings of the Yakkasaray district division of the Bureau, based on the writ of execution issued by the Yakkasaray Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated January 12, 2026, there is an enforcement document regarding the recovery of debt from the debtor R.Q. in favor of the recoverer “A. I.” JSC.

To ensure the execution of this enforcement document, the state enforcement officer studied the debtor's financial situation and sent inquiries to relevant organizations regarding the existence of property and bank accounts in the debtor's name.

According to the information received, a "Lacetti" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor was identified, and prohibitions and restrictions were established in accordance with the established legislative procedure on it, as well as on the debtor's bank accounts.

Despite this, although debtor R.Q. was warned several times by the state enforcement officer, they failed to voluntarily eliminate the existing debt.

In this regard, as part of the compulsory enforcement actions, the "Lacetti" motor vehicle belonging to the debtor was impounded and is being put up for online auction sales in the established manner.

The funds proceeds from the realization of the motor vehicle will be transferred in the manner established by law in favor of the recovering insurance organization and directed to cover the debtor's untimely fulfilled obligation.

Thus, in order to execute the obligation specified in the court document and ensure the legal interests of the recoverer, compulsory enforcement measures provided for by legislation are being implemented.