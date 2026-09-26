Some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivity

·33·Technology
Some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivity

Some owners of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones in the US are facing serious cellular connectivity disruptions. According to ixbt.com, users are reporting difficulties connecting to the AT&T network and activating eSIM. This is reported by news source.

Once the issue occurs, the device completely loses the ability to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet. This causes a number of inconveniences in performing daily tasks and staying connected.

Connectivity issues and technical details

Initial complaints appeared en masse on the Reddit platform and Apple support forums. This situation has drawn significant attention, as the iPhone 18 Pro Max model in the US is the only version in this generation to feature a Qualcomm modem.

At the same time, it was reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo intended for the US, as well as iPhone 18 Pro Max models released for other countries, use Apple's own C2 modem.

Expert conclusions and expected update

Experts note that no direct link between the connectivity issues and the Qualcomm modem has been established yet. The exact cause of the malfunction remains unknown, so it is too early to conclude that there is a defect in the device's hardware.

Currently, Apple is testing the iOS 27.0.1 operating system, with its rollout scheduled for next week. Experts speculate that this issue will be resolved through a new software update or carrier configuration.

AppleiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphonesConnectivity IssuesTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagshipsiPhone 18 Pro Max tests reveal it runs cooler than Android flagships18 September 13:26Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!13 September 01:41iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable Ultra mockups revealed ahead of Apple eventiPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable Ultra mockups revealed ahead of Apple event2 September 00:21iPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive CameraiPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive Camera20 September 22:53Special mode introduced for iPhone 18 Pro Max batterySpecial mode introduced for iPhone 18 Pro Max battery19 September 20:28iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity RevealediPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity Revealed11 August 13:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test