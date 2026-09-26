Some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivity

Some owners of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones in the US are facing serious cellular connectivity disruptions. According to ixbt.com, users are reporting difficulties connecting to the AT&T network and activating eSIM. This is reported by news source.

Once the issue occurs, the device completely loses the ability to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet. This causes a number of inconveniences in performing daily tasks and staying connected.

Connectivity issues and technical details

Initial complaints appeared en masse on the Reddit platform and Apple support forums. This situation has drawn significant attention, as the iPhone 18 Pro Max model in the US is the only version in this generation to feature a Qualcomm modem.

At the same time, it was reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo intended for the US, as well as iPhone 18 Pro Max models released for other countries, use Apple's own C2 modem.

Expert conclusions and expected update

Experts note that no direct link between the connectivity issues and the Qualcomm modem has been established yet. The exact cause of the malfunction remains unknown, so it is too early to conclude that there is a defect in the device's hardware.

Currently, Apple is testing the iOS 27.0.1 operating system, with its rollout scheduled for next week. Experts speculate that this issue will be resolved through a new software update or carrier configuration.