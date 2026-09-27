Speeding Nexia-2 hits and kills 11 sheep in Qamashi

·5·Society
Speeding Nexia-2 hits and kills 11 sheep in Qamashi

It is reported that 11 sheep were killed as a result of a traffic accident in the Qamashi district of Kashkadarya region. According to preliminary data, a Nexia-2 traveling at high speed struck the sheep crossing the road.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Yertepa area on the road leading from Qamashi district towards Guzar.

It is stated that the driver of the Nexia-2 was speeding when they hit the sheep crossing the road. Initial reports spread regarding the death of the livestock as a result of the accident.

No further details about the incident, including the driver's condition and the damage to the vehicle, have been provided yet.

Appeal to drivers and livestock herders

To prevent such incidents, it is important for drivers to maintain a moderate speed in populated areas and zones where livestock might enter the road, and for herders to safely guide animals across the road.

Kashkadarya regionQamashi districtNexia-2dead sheep
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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